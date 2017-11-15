Zimbabwe Military Announces Takeover

Mugabe Related Stories There are indications that the military in Zimbabwe have taken over the country’s airwaves.



According to reports, the military spokesman, Maj Gen SB Moyo announced on Television that President Robert Mugabe and his family are safe.



The military spokesman also said that Mugabe’s security is guaranteed, adding that the army is targeting some criminals in government.



He said that they will bring all those causing economic problem and hardship in the country to book.



Moyo, who said the military has not taken over, said “We urge you to remain calm and limit unnecessary movement. However, we encourage those who are employed and those with essential business in the city to continue their normal activities as usual.”



The military spokesman also called on the military to cooperate, adding that any form of provocation will be met with an appropriate response, The Guardian reports.



According to AFP, the US embassy in Zimbabwe has also warned its citizens in the country to "shelter in place" due to "ongoing political uncertainty" as the crisis threatening President Robert Mugabe's government deepened.