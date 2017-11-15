Gov’t To Provide 200,000 Household Toilets In 2018

Related Stories Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has said the government is ready to provide 200,000 household toilets and 20,000 Institutional latrines through the “Toilet for All‟ agenda in 2018.



He said this will go a long way to help improve sanitation.



According to him to ensure quality supply of water for all as in line with SDG 6, government achieved the following:



· Public awareness and education campaigns on water conservation and protection were held to sensitize over 170 water managers and practitioners in 18 districts in the Central, Northern, Upper East, Upper West, and Volta regions;



· Dam Safety Regulations LI 2236 was adopted to support the development, management, commissioning, and decommissioning of diverse water storage facilities throughout the country to enhance the implementation of the “One-Village-One-Dam” initiative;



· The fight against illegal mining (Galamsey) resulted in improvements in water quality. The Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) was also improved to aid accurate flood forecasting in the White Volta basin in the course of the year; and



· Government will continue the roll-out the implementation of the Total Sanitation Campaign to make Accra and all regional capitals clean.



Ken Ofori-Atta was presenting the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the year ending 31st December 2018 on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.