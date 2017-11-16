Let’s Improve Livelihoods With Sustainable Mining Practices – Addo-Kufuor

Related Stories Mr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, the President of the ECOWAS Federation of Chambers of Mines (EFEDCOM), has urged large-scale mining companies in the sub-region to promote innovative practices that would protect the environment and enhance the livelihoods of the people.



This, he said, would ensure that responsible mining practices gained grounds in West Africa.



This was in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency at the end of the Second Edition of Nigeria’s Mining Week celebration in Abuja, which brought together captains of the mining sector, entrepreneurs and businesses from Nigeria and the sub-region to network and identify opportunities for further development.



The Nigeria Mining Week celebration comes on the heels of the recent phenomenal development of the minerals sector in West Africa’s powerhouse.



Mr Addo-Kufuor praised the collaboration between the Miners Association of Nigeria and the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development for organising the event.



He said: “There is the need to look beyond tax revenues and to harness linkages between mining and other sectors of the Nigerian economy in order to drive the country’s industrialisation agenda.”



Mr Addo-Kufuor stressed the need for clear and consistent mining laws and regulations for the Sub-region as a critical ingredient in enhancing confidence and attracting investment into the sector.



Touching on illegal mining, Mr Addo-Kufuor explained the complex and regional nature of the problem by sharing experiences from Ghana and steps being taken by the Government and key actors to address the problem.



He called for private sector collaboration with governments in the sub-region in exploring alternative livelihood opportunities to help address the challenge.



Mr. Addo-Kufuor, who is also the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, stated that the Federation was committed to working with governments and other organisations in the Sub-region to provide the leadership that would address the issues plaguing mining.



Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, who was the special guest speaker, said the Ministry was seeking to remove the negative perception among investors about the high risk of doing business in Nigeria.



He said the positive reviews in international journals on Nigeria’s mining sector were testaments to improved investment conditions in the country.



He called for close collaboration between state regulators and Civil Society Organisations to ensure effective mining operations.



Alhaji Mohammed Sani Shehu, the President of Mining Association of Nigeria, said the Association would lend its support to the country’s Mining Investment Strategy Team to monitor the implementation of key programmes of the Government to boost investments in the sector.