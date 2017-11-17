Ministry Receives Proposals On Ghana's Home-Based Carrier

Related Stories The Ministry of Aviation has received more than 20 proposals from companies who revealed their interest in helping Ghana establish its own home-based carrier.



Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko, the Deputy Minister of Aviation, said cabinet has given policy approval to the Ministry to start the modalities for the establishment of the carrier.



Mr Darko was speaking at a ceremony to welcome the arrival of Ethiopian Airlines' newest Aircraft, Airbus A350 in Accra.



The aircraft landed with 299 passengers with 19 business class passengers and 280 economy passengers.



"We are taking our time with review of the proposals and the processes to arrive at the right decision, we are not in a rush," he said.



Mr Darko said the Ministry and the government wants to deliver value for money for the Ghanaian people.



He said the Minister has also travelled to Ethiopia to inspect their facilities, since they were part of the companies interested, as part of the consultation process to make sure the right decisions were made.



Mr Darko expressed the hope that the Airline would help Ghana establish its carrier, since "we are ready to learn from them."



He said the Aviation Ministry was committed in supporting the continuous growth and development of Ethiopian Airlines in Ghana.



The Minister said Ethiopian Airlines has been able to serve the continent of Africa effectively and Ghana has positioned itself as an aviation hub for West Africa to provide the needed connectivity in Africa.



"We also want to make Ghana the preferred destination for travelers with the improvement of our Airports," he added.





