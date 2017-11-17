Ghana Ranked High Risk Country For Road Safety In New Travel Risk Map

library image Related Stories Ghana has been ranked a very high risk country in terms of road safety in a new interactive ‘Travel Risk Map’ for 2018.



The map, by International SOS and Control Risks, shows that much of Africa also poses a very high risk for travellers’ health, along with Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Guyana.



The Interactive ‘Travel Risk Map’ reveals which countries are riskiest for road safety, security and medical matters





Ghana was also ranked high risk for places most likely to put traveller’s health at risk. In terms of security, Ghana was ranked a low risk country.



The medical risk ratings are determined by assessing a range of health risks and mitigating factors including: infectious diseases, environmental factors, medical evacuation data, the standard of available local emergency, medical and dental care, access to quality pharmaceutical supplies, and cultural, language or administrative barriers.



The travel security risk ratings are determined based on the current threat posed to travellers and international assignees by political violence (including terrorism, insurgency, politically motivated unrest and war), social unrest (including sectarian, communal and ethnic violence) as well as violent and petty crime. Other factors, such as the robustness of the transport infrastructure, the state of industrial relations, the effectiveness of the security and emergency services and the country’s susceptibility to natural disasters are also considered.