Resign Or Face Impeachment – Mugabe Told

Zimbabwe's ruling party has told Robert Mugabe that he must resign as president of the country by midday on Monday, or face impeachment.



The ultimatum given to the veteran leader, who has been in power for 37 years, came five days after the military seized power and placed Mugabe under house arrest.



The embattled 93-year-old leader has so far appeared resistant to demands to step down, but is increasingly running out of options.



On Sunday, the ruling ZANU-PF party dismissed Mugabe as its leader and also expelled his wife, Grace, from its ranks.



It said if Mugabe does not resign by midday on Monday, then it will start impeachment proceedings when parliament resumes on Tuesday.



Members also voted to name the sacked Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom Mugabe fired on November 6, as new party leader.



'Let the old man resign and go home'



In opening remarks at ZANU-PF's Central Committee meeting, Obert Mpofu, the minister of home affairs who chaired the gathering, blamed First Lady Grace Mugabe and her allies for taking advantage of the veteran leader.