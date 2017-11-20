African Youths To Share Their Vision Of The Africa They Want

library image Related Stories Ten youths from eight African countries will take over the stage in Accra on World Children’s Day, which falls on Monday, November 20, to tell the world about the Africa they want to live in.



The ten girls and boys aged 12 to 19 year old from Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Togo will deliver inspirational talks at the Africa Dialogues event.



A statement from the organisers said these young ones would talk on issues affecting children and youth on the continent, sharing their vision of what they want Africa’s future to be.



Master Andrew Adansi-Bonnah, a 17-year-old from Ghana, who would speak on hunger and malnutrition in Africa, said “the problems facing Africa affect children first, so they feel the impact of the problems more than the adults.”



“Giving children a platform to speak on issues bothering them can help to reduce their sufferings, I expect that this event is going to boost up children’s level of motivation and aspirations,” he said.



The event is a collaboration between the People Initiative Foundation and UNICEF to mark World Children’s Day, which falls on Monday, November 20 and the anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.



On that day, a series of global events will see children and youths around the world ‘take over’ key roles in media, politics, business, sport and entertainment to help save children’s lives, fight for their rights and fulfil their potential.



The statement said in Accra, the youths would address some of the critical issues facing Africa now and in the future.



It said Diallo Hama Moussa, 18, from Burkina Faso, would talk on the importance of education, Élie Yedou, 18, from Côte d’Ivoire, would talk on a peaceful and hunger-free Africa and Fatoumatta A. Camara, 18, from The Gambia, would talk on female genital mutilation.



Miss Victoria Kweinorki Quaynor, 19, from Ghana, would talk on neglected children and Master Andrew Adansi-Bonnah, 17, also from Ghana, would talk on hunger and malnutrition.



“Natasha Adu, 12, from Ghana, will talk on sanitation,” it added.



The statement said Hadja Idrissa Bah, 18, from Guinea, would talk on child marriage and Fatima Aliyu Gebi, 17, from Nigeria, would also talk on the plight and plea of the northern girl child.



Miss Rebecca Evelyn Deborah Sankoh, 18, from Sierra Leone, would talk on education and development while Abra Rosaline Tsekpuia, 19, from Togo, would talk on food security.