KABA Was The Only Child Of His Parents - Captain Smart

Related Stories Ace broadcaster Asare-Baffuor Acheampong (KABA), happens to be the only child of his parents according to his colleague, Captain Godsbrain Blessed Smart.



The 37-year old died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital last Saturday after short illness a situation many are still struggling to come to terms with.



At a memorial service held for him at the forecourt of Joy Fm on Monday, November 20, 2017, Captain Smart wondered who was going to cater for the parents he left behind.



Host of late afternoon political show, Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM has left many politicians including former and current ministers of state devastated as the join the bereaved family to mourn his loss.



Prominent among those who have expressed their heartfelt condolences are President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Former President John Dramani Mahama.



Profile



KABA joined Asempa FM in 2008 as a service provider and became full time in August 2009. Prior to joining the Multimedia Group, KABA had worked with Top Radio from 2004-2008.



The broadcaster was a trained teacher at the University of Cape Coast after which he moved to the Ghana Institute of Journalism for Communications Studies.



He later enrolled at the University of Ghana to study Political Science. KABA had also hosted Adom TV’s Morning Show on Multi TV.



The ace broadcaster was among a group of selected senior journalists who joined the president at the Flagstaff House this year to ask him questions about critical national issues.



KABA married Valentina Ofori Afriyie in June 2016, a staff of Accra-based Class FM, who had moved from Radio Gold.



He left behind his wife and a daughter.