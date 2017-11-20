100,000 Graduates To Be Employed In 2018 Will Earn GHC47 - Kwesi Pratt

Kwasi Pratt Related Stories The Editor of the Insight Newspaper has said that the 100,000 graduates who will be employed next year as made known in the 2018 budget will earn as less as GHC47.



According to him, his calculation shows that the 50million Ghana Cedis allocation made for the programme which will employ the said graduates means each will earn 47 Cedis.



The government has said it will employ 100,000 graduates next year under a special programme which will target unemployed graduates in the country.



The programme, which will be known as the Nation Builders Corps (NBC) will be based in the office of the President and will deal with challenges in public service delivery.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed this in Parliament during the 2018 budget presentation Wednesday.



The Minister further indicated that the NBC programme “will be a major government initiative to address livelihood empowerment and graduate unemployment to solve economic and social problems.”



“The focus of the initiative will be solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, sanitation and drive revenue mobilization and collection.”



But Mr Pratt said that even though the initiative is a good one, many graduates will not be encouraged to roll on the initiative considering how much they will be earning.



He feared that many of the graduates will not be able to live on 47 Cedis a month.