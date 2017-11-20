Volta Uniting To Fight Against Division

Related Stories Attempts by the Akufo-Addo government, to split the Volta Region into two, is likely to hit a snag, as an underground movement made of intellectuals from the region, sees the split as a needless political exercise being pushed by some self–opinionated chiefs, seeking regional influence and recognition.



Some of the intellectuals were said to be behind last Friday’s demonstrations in the regional capital, Ho. They got the protesters to carry banners and placards reading; “No to new Oti Region”, “Why not develop, but new region?” and “1 region -Volta.”



The protesters insisted that, the region was being left out in the execution of development projects by the Akufo-Addo government. Most of them, will rather want to see quality, rather than division.



The intellectuals, described the Volta, as a very unique region in terms of culture, the various ethnic groups with multiplicity of languages living peacefully in a beautifully defined geographical area, and insisted it is totally unnecessary to disturb these, by having the region divided.



They cited in particular, how some towns in the region, speak as much as three languages namely; Ewe, Twi and different Guan dialects, adding these must be harnessed and packaged for tourism and development, rather than pushing for a split.



They cited Tafi, Vane, Logba, Kejebi, Likpe, Buem, Krachi, Anlo Ewe, Tongu Ewe, Avenor Ewe and the various Wedome languages, which vary from town to town with different pronunciation, as things which must be exposed to the work.



They further mentioned, the Kotokoli tribe in the Jasikan District of the Volta Region, speaking the Gur language spoken in Togo and Benin.



Additionally, the intellectuals mentioned the beautiful water bodies, mountains, caves, waterfalls, crocodile ponds and various animal species, as the unique things which ought to be developed and marketed for revenue.



The movement to be outdoored soon, will galvanize support in the region and beyond to educate Ghanaians on the beauty of the region, and demonstrate how needless it is to cut family and friends from their ancestral lands, homes and culture.



The Paramount Chief of the Krachi Traditional Area, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, has been pushing for the creation of a new region out of the Volta Region, saying such a move, will fast-track the socio-economic development of the northern part of the region.



The Krachiwura, who is the lead proponent of the new ‘Oti’ Region, said they had no ulterior motive for demanding the splitting of the Volta Region, except for fair and equitable development, which the area had lacked over the years.



He was speaking during a courtesy call on him last month at Kete-Krachi by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, and his deputy, Mr Maxwell Blagogee, as part of a working tour of some districts in that part of the region.



Nana Mprah Besemuna, lauded the swift actions being taken by the government towards the creation of the new regions, and assured the minister of the unalloyed commitment of the chiefs and people of the proposed new region to ensure the realisation of such agenda.



‘‘We know your commitment towards this regional project, as we chose to call it. Because it’s not just a policy but a project for us, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that the project succeeds. Because we feel that this is the surest and quickest way of developing the area,’’ he stated.



The Krachiwura also advised persons opposed to the splitting of the Volta Region to do so on principle, stating that if such persons had never stood against the splitting of existing districts to create new ones, then they should not express any qualms over the carving of Oti, which is geared towards bridging the development gap between the northern and southern parts of the region.



‘‘Why are we dividing our districts in the Volta Region, and that one is acceptable, but let’s not divide the region so that resources can come for those who are underprivileged to also get their own budget, so if anybody says he sees something wrong with this kind of arrangement, I don’t understand, there must be a good reason why they’re against it,’’ he stated. He, therefore, appealed to all citizens of the Volta Region to support the agenda for the new region because it would be beneficial to all.



Friday’s protesters, who were mostly members of a group that subjected the Mahama government to scrutiny through series of demonstrations to demand the region’s fair share of the national cake, hit the streets last Friday, to drum home similar concerns.



According to them, there has been a seeming neglect of the region by successive governments after they were misled to vote them into power.



The protest dubbed ‘Mieku vor’, literally meaning ‘we are dying’ which is the first to hit the administration of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo in the region, registered a handful of about 70 protestors.



The protestors, issued three month’s ultimatum to the government to respond to their concerns. However, some of the protestors, were seen with banners and placards that seek to advocate against splitting the region.



Addressing the crowd at the forecourt of the Regional Coordinating Council, the convener, Mawunyo Agbe, outlined a number of projects in the region, including the eastern corridor, regional sports stadium, Ho-Aflao roads and the airport, which they said were stalled without commitment from the new government to see to their completion.



“The least said about the poor state of roads in the Volta Region the better. In Ho township, we have the Ho-Dome that’s still uncompleted; the town market project, the airport project, the sport stadium project, UHAS roads among others. We have the Ho-Aflao Road, and the Eastern Corridor Roads that are deplorable”, Citi FM quoted them as saying.



Describing the current government as being insensitive to the plight of the region, the group gave a three month ultimatum to government to respond to their concerns or face series of agitations.



“Mr. President, are some Ghanaians more Ghanaian than others? You run a family and friends government and you continue to discriminate against others; yes we mean the NPP super Ghanaian syndrome. We are saying that at the same time, Ghanaians are crying and we want to assure you that in three months’ time you would hear from us.”



The Eastern Corridor road, which sought to expand the country’s eastern frontiers and connect it with the north, means a lot to the people in the region.



There is a growing concern over the delays the project has suffered after almost seventeen (17) years of its commencement.



Potholes are dotted across the roads with some developing large holes similar to dugouts after downpours. Motorists face daunting tasks meandering their way through these gaping potholes.



The protesters, who were clad in red and chanting on the streets, want the government to show commitment towards improving the socio-economic conditions of the people.