‘I Had No Time For My Family- Seth Terkper

Immediate past Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Seth Terkper, has said the hectic nature of his position denied him quality time with his family.



According to him, hardly did he make time for his family—both nuclear and extended—at the time he was in office as he always had to attend to very pressing issues of national interest.



“I would have loved to give a little more time to my family. The job takes a lot of your time but making a bit more time for your family is very important. Luckily for me both nuclear and extended families are 40 minutes miles away from Accra and I’m able to go in and out.



…But sometimes you’re in for 30 minutes and you’re leaving.” The former minister said this on Starr FM when asked about what he would have loved to change about his job if he had another chance.



He stated that he has no regrets for any action he took as Finance Minister, adding that he stands by all the fiscal decisions.



Mr Terkper’s critics including some leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accuse him of contributing to the party’s defeat during the 2016 general election with some of his fiscal decisions.



But he insists his actions were in the best interest of the country and he doesn’t feel sorry for them.



“I have no regrets as far as the job is concerned. The job, however, was tough but we did our best,” Mr Terkper said.



