Hit Or Miss? ‘KABA Deserves A State Burial’

The Member of Parliament of Bodi, Sampson Ahi has called on the government to give the late Asempa FM presenter, Kwadwo Asare-Barfour Acheampong (KABA) a state burial.



The Sefwi Bodi MP who constantly featured on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show which was hosted by KABA said he was a presenter par excellence and hence honouring him with a state burial was not out of place.



“I will call on the government to give him a state burial because he did a yeoman’s job and served Ghana well…,” he said.



KABA until his sudden death, was the host of popular late afternoon political talk show, Ekosii Sen on Asempa 94.7 FM.



He was married to Valentina Ofori Afriyie who is also a broadcaster with Accra-based Class FM, having worked many years with Radio Gold and Spirit Fm in Kumasi.