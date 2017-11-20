Kaba Deserves A State Burial-Nana B

Related Stories Deputy Executive Director at the National Service Secretariat Henry Nana Boakye has proposed that a burial should be performed in honour of the late broadcaster of the Multi media group Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong who passed on last Saturday.



According to him, it will show how the country appreciates his contribution to the development of the country and the media landscape.



KABA was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he had been rushed after he suddenly fell sick early Saturday, November 18.



Eulogizing the Ekosi Sen Host of Asempa Fm a subsidiary of the multi media, he recounted how he woke up to the shocking news of the demise of his brother, a friend and adviser.



Below is his full statement



"I woke up to the shocking news of the demise of my brother, a friend and advicer. He is arguably one of Ghana's top notch host in political talk show. He was gentle, affable and humble.



We always agree to disagree on issues yet he never compromised his professional stance. Having spoken to him some few days I am still trying to come to terms with this news, which has eaten deep into my heart.



Kwadwo, you have left a big vacuum as a father and a lovely husband, i pray that the all knowing God strengths and consoles your family.



May all the family,friends,and colleagues and the entire media fraternity be consoled in the Lord Almighty.



KWADWO ASARE BAFFUOR ACHEAMPONG must be celebrated. I believe he deserves a state burial.



*Farewell Kwadwo KABA*

*Damirifa Due menua*