30,000 Residents Denied Access To Water....As ECG Cuts Power To Facility

library image Related Stories Donkorkrom, THE capital of Affram Plains North District in the Eastern Region, has been hit with severe water crisis following the disconnection of power supply to the Community Water Supply System by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



The ECG disconnected the only water supply facility in the area three weeks ago over a GH¢46, 000.00 debt.



The effect is that about 30,000 residents in communities that depend on water supply from Water Supply System have been denied access to potable water, compelling them to depend on polluted water sources.



Students of a Community Day Senior High School in the area have also been affected as they struggle for water.



The District Assembly had been compelled to rely on the Ghana National Fire Service’ Water Tender to supply water to the school and other sensitive institutions.



Mr Samuel Kena, Affram Plains North District Chief Executive (DCE), told the DAILY HERITAGE that the water supply facility owed ECG GH¢ 60, 000.00 before he took office but managed to help pay the debt.



However, according to the DCE, the community water supply facility had accrued debts again to the tune of about GH¢ 46, 000.00 due to the frequent power outages in the area which damaged one of its equipment, making it impossible to raise enough revenue to pay an average of GH¢ 13, 000 monthly.



According to the DCE, the decision by ECG to disconnect the facility was insensitive, considering the failure by the power distributor to agree to a payment plan.