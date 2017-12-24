Emir Of Qatar Arrives In Ghana For Two-Day Visit

Related Stories Qatari leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Ghana on Saturday for a two-day state visit to the country.



The reciprocal visit, which follows one made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Qatar earlier this month, is to deepen relations between both nations and explore areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries and their people.



The Emir was met on arrival at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is expected to meet President Akufo-Addo at the Peduase Lodge for a bilateral meeting that would culminate in the signing of five Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries.



The Emir, during President Akufo-Addo's visit to Qatar expressed interest in seeing Ghanaian companies invest in Qatar, and was also keen on meeting with the Ghanaian business community during his visit to the country.



Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had then indicated his country's desire to forge strong partnerships and relations with countries such as Ghana and those that are governed in accordance with the rule of law, respect for individual liberties, human rights and the principles of democratic accountability.