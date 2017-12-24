PHOTOS: Dr Bawumia, Others @ Royal House Chapel

Related Stories Ghana’s Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has asked Christians to pray for the Nana Addo-led government as they celebrate Christmas and usher in a New Year.



He joined the Royal House Chapel International for a Thanksgiving service on Sunday and reminded the congregation to be continually thankful to God for the gift of peace and stability Ghana enjoys.



