Tamale Teaching Hospital, Central Hospital Records 10 Deliveries On Christmas Day

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) and the Tamale Central Hospital (TCH) recorded 10 deliveries on Christmas Day.



The TTH recorded seven babies out of six deliveries, three of which were spontaneous vaginal deliveries and three others surgical operations producing the seven babies; three males and four girls, two of whom (girls) were twins.



The TCH recorded four spontaneous deliveries producing two boys and two girls.



All the deliveries were recorded before 11:00 hours GMT.



Madam Mariama Musah, Midwife in-charge of the Labour Ward of TTH, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency at the TTH Labour Ward on Monday, said all the children and their mothers were in good condition adding, some of them have already been discharged.



Madam Mohammed Ayishetu, Midwife in-charge of the Labour Ward of the TCH, said there was no complication adding that the children and their mothers were in good condition and have been discharged.