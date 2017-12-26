No ‘Dumsor’ In 2018 - Agyarko Assures

Related Stories The Minister of Energy Boakye Agarko has stated that his outfit will ensure continuous and sustainable supply of electricity in 2018.



To this end the ministry has inaugurated the Electricity Market Oversight Panel (EMOP).



The eleven member panel is expected to among other things monitor the general performance of the power industry.



In an interview with Citi Business News, Mr. Agyarko expressed optimism that the panel will further help in ensuring affordable and reliable power supply for the nation.



“We have put in the necessary arrangements and mechanisms to ensure that disruption does not disrupt power production and consumption by consumers, and a body like EMOP will help in mitigating and managing whatever circumstances we find ourselves in but it is our commitment to keep the light on despite whatever happens,” he assured.



Mr Agyarko stated the ministry will not relent in ensuring that the country moves further from stable power supply to uninterruptible power supply.



“We have moved from an interrupted power situation to a stable power situation and it is our goal to move to an uninterruptible state where whatever happens in generation distribution and transmission has no material effect on our consumers.



“That is the journey we are taking. There will be hiccups along the way no doubt about it but it is our responsibility as managers of the system that whatever hiccups, there could be an anticipation and it will be dealt with before they happen,” he said.



Members of the panel



The members of the EOMP are Michael Opam as Chairman, Executive Secretary of Energy Commission as a member, Executive Secretary of PURC as a member, Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCO as a member, Head of System Operations, GRIDCO as a member.



Others are Ebenezer Baiden as a member, Samuel K. Desouza as a member, Nana Osae Nyampong VI as a member, Abubakari Obuama Addy as a member, William Amuna as a member, Eric Kyem as the administrator