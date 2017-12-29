X'mas Message: Think Of Your Family Upkeep Before Giving Offering To Pastors - Ken Agyapong

Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, NPP MP for Assin Central Constituency Related Stories As many astute personalities have given their Christmas messages to mark the season in remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has added voice to wish Ghanaians especially the Christians Merry Christmas.



Making his final submission on Adom TV’s Badwam with his Christmas Message, the maverick NPP MP for Assin Central encouraged Christians to go church and give their offerings but it should be done in moderation and cognisant of the fact that they have their children’s school fees to pay in their next academic year.



He added that Ghanaians, especially Christians should use their head when it comes to giving offering in churches and the offering should not given to enrich pastors and their families at the expense of the church members.



He again urged all Ghanaians to consider Ghana first in everything people decide to do as there is nowhere else to go and claim ownership apart from Ghana; thus, Ghanaians should shun their greediness by not taking advantage of contract to impoverish the nation to make dubious profits.



“You should to church; I am not saying you should go to church but if you are giving offering, think about your home that tomorrow you will be able to pay your children’s school fees or not. It should not be that God has given you wisdom and then you go and put all your children’s school fees in the offering bowl and the Pastor will be flying first class”.



“Look at the cars the pastors or the clergymen bring to churches and the way they and their children and wives dress to church. You are sick; I say so that you are sick, you look the condition of your pastor and his children before you give collection. Are you a fool?”

“So this is my message. If you will go church then go but use your head in church because God has given you brains and you have wisdom to make informed decisions just as He has given to that pastor”.



“Again, everybody must see Ghana as their own nation; we don’t have anywhere else to go apart from Ghana and so in whatever we do, we should think about Ghana first. That greedy in us which make us to dupe and make outrageous profits in any means should stop”.



“We give contract to contractors and connection will take 20 percent from the contract and with the 80 percent, he cannot do the work effectively; moreover, for him to stay afloat in business, they then use 40 percent to do the work. All these dubious dealings will not help us as a country”, he advised.