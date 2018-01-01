Your Children Will Die – Owusu Bempah Curses Makers Of NPP Poster

Related Stories Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has lashed out at individuals who designed an NPP poster suggesting that he’s vying for the seat of National organizer.



“All those who did the poster and circulated it, your children will die, I swear to God. Any radio presenter who gave the platform to allow them to embarrass me will die in 2018”, Rev. Owusu Bempah angrily said.



“Call me a false prophet if these things do not come to pass”, he added.



A picture of the Glorious Word Ministry International leader clad in the incumbent NPP colours aspiring to be the party’s National Organiser has been circulating on several social media platforms.



But the outspoken man of God vented his anger and displeasure at the act noting that he does not need to take monies from the NPP before he eats.



He further stated that "all the pastors who were used to propagate the propaganda will be nullified"