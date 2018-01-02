Eastern Corridor; Priority For 2018 - Letsa

Related Stories Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister has assured of government's commitment to fast track work on the Eastern Corridor road in 2018.



"2018 will be a better year. It will be a great year where we will see improvement of work on the Eastern Corridor. We will also see completion of the Ho dual carriage in good time," he said.



Dr. Letsa gave the assurance at an end of year get together for Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the Volta region organised by the Regional Coordinating Council in Ho.



He commended the Heads of the Institutions for their contributions towards the socio-economic development of the Region but said there was room for improvement.



Dr. Letsa lauded workers in the Region for their commitment to duty and discipline and urged them to remain loyal to government and work harder.



He said the Region would fully roll out government's "One District, One Factory" project in 2018 in all districts and called for support from all.