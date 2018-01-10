Police Zooms In On Social Media Fraudsters

Related Stories The Ghana Police Service has launched investigations into a complaint lodged by the Director of Communication at the office of the President; Mr. Eugene Arhin who has been impersonated with the imposter on social media who was assuring his victims of getting positions in government, once they part with varied sums of money.



According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police and Director General/Public Affairs, David Eklu some fraudsters have created the accounts and websites of some top politicians and high profile public figures and provided their telephone numbers which they use to make direct contacts with innocent and unsuspecting persons.



He has cautioned the general public to beware of fake, duplicated social media accounts of High Profile personalities, Public officials and politicians which has become a common social media trend.



These fraudsters, he indicated in a press release, promise “goodies” such as recruitment opportunities into the public services, auction of state vehicles and lots of unfeasible opportunities.



According to the ACP David Eklu the fraudsters do these things to lure innocent persons to part away with money and valuables, with the hopes that they are dealing with persons with influence.



He stated that: “Police is currently investigating a number of such reports, including a complaint lodged by the Director of Communication at the office of the President; Mr. Eugene Arhin who has been impersonated with the imposter assuring his victims of several rewards such as positions in government for them, once they part with varies sums of money.”



The police however urged the public to take precautionary measures such as verifying websites, social media accounts, telephone numbers and the persons behind them before parting with money.



It also called on the public to report any fraudulent actions related to social media and others to the police for investigations.