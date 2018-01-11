Social Media Flooded With Joyous Comments Over Amidu’s Appointment

Related Stories Moments after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo named Martin Alamisi Amidu, former Attorney General in the National Democratic Congress [NDC] administration, as Special Prosecutor, Ghanaians have taken to various social media platforms to welcome the news.



The President in announcing the name, said he received the nomination from the Attorney General Sophia Akuffo, and has accepted the nominee, whose name will be forwarded to Parliament for approval when the House reconvenes from recess.



“The Attorney General is by a letter dated to me Thursday 11th January 2018 addressed to me exercised her power of nomination and submitted to me for my acceptance the name of the proposed special prosecutor. I have accepted the Attorney General’s nomination and will in turn submit for Parliament’s approval when it reconvenes on 23rd of January 2018 for its first meeting of this New Year the name of Martin Alamisi Benz Kaiser Amidu to be the first Special Prosecutor under the law,” he said.



“I have done so because I am fully convinced that Mr. Martin Amidu, a prominent legal personality who held the high office of the Attorney General of the Republic in the government of the late President John Evans Attah Mills has the requisite integrity, competence, courage and independence of character to discharge effectively the responsibilities of this office,” he added.



Even before Mr. Amidu’s nomination is accepted, some Ghanaians have lauded the President as they posit that ‘Citizen Vigilante’s’ appointment is epic.



There appear to be jubilation as comments suggest that Mr. Amidu, noted for his fight against corruption and abuse of public funds, will help bring offenders to book.



Patrick Fynn



Martin Amidu's appointment as special prosecutor will go into history as one of the best decisions any President took. This is the mark of a growing democracy.



RIP, Woyome and associates.



Michael Adu Gyekye



I doubt the Office of the Special Prosecutor, especially in its present constitution, would make any remarkable contributions to effective state prosecution of alleged corruption cases. This nomination of a person who lacks bipartisan respect to become the initial Special Prosecutor deepens this doubt.



MK Ghaddafi



What is this Ejaculation about Martin Amidu - LMFAO!!



His role now is not putting together pack of lies about JM and his administration and sending it to Malik Daabu and Tsikata (citifm) to publish without any form of evidence.



He will be in court before a judge with evidence (proof beyond all reasonable doubts) and not English write ups!!



Kojo Nyame Biney Jnr



It’s good Mr.Amidu has been appointed Special Prosecutor. But the celebrations surrounding his appointment is a bit shocking to me because Mr Martin has been AG in Ghana before and had prosecution powers per our constitution or ??

And wait, he’s only been appointed a prosecutor and not a judge or ??

I need some help from my legal friends to understand the excitement!