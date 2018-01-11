Samira Bawumia Should Lead Fulani Fight - NDC Man

Related Stories A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti Region, Kwaku Asafo Adjei has admonished government to give Ghana’s second lady Samira Bawumia the chance to lead its campaign in fight against Fulani Herdsmen in the country.



The controversial communicator justifies that once Samira Bawumia belongs to the Fulani family, convincing them to be law abiding and desisting from any unlawful acts wouldn’t be any difficult task.



He argues the Ashanti Regional Security Council [REGSEC] will continue to waste their time in tackling Fulani nomads ’stubborn’ conducts should they ignore Samira Bawumia in their dealings.



The Fulani nomads at Agogo in the Asante Akim district of the Ashanti Region on Monday shot four soldiers and one police officer after they had stormed an area where the nomads were feeding their cattle.



The unfortunate incident came as a deadline for the nomads to evacuate their cattle expired.



And Asafo Adjei is hopeful Samira Bawumia can easily handle the Fulani Nomads who over the years have engaged in countless fights with Ghanaians especially at Agogo in the Ashanti region.



Speaking on Abusua Nkommo hosted by Austine Woode said ”I simply don’t get why government is struggling to settle this Fulani Herdsmen issue who keep troubling the people of Agogo knowing very well that our first lady Samira Bawumia is hails from a Fulani land.”



"This is simple government should let Samira Bawumia to lead the fight since she can easily convince her people to bring to an end their incessant and needless clash with the good people of Agogo". He added.



The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah has said the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) will apply and implement the ruling of the 2012 High Court on the Agogo Fulani menace case.



He made this known on Wednesday during a meeting with REGSEC and the Agogo Traditional Leaders.