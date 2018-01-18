Kweku Baako Calls For Thorough Investigations Into BOST Saga

Related Stories The managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, is calling for a proper enquiry into the controversial sale of five million litres of off-spec fuel by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST).



According to him, he remains unconvinced about how the matter was handled.



His comment follows President Akufo-Addo’s statement that so far, every single act of alleged corruption labelled against some members of his administration have been or is in the process of being investigated by independent bodies, and the findings so far made public.



According to him, from the allegations against the Minister for Energy-designate at his parliamentary confirmation hearings; to that against the CEO of BOST; to those against the two deputy Chiefs of Staffs; to the claims of extortion against the Trade Minister; and to those against the Minister for Special Development Initiatives; all of these have been investigated and no evidence has been adduced to suggest mildly the perpetration of any act of corruption.



“However, some people appear determined to stick to their politically-motivated view that there has been corruption. This surely is not a helpful stance,” the President said.



But speaking on Accra-based Metro TV, Mr. Kweku Baako said as much as he agrees with the President’s assertions, he remains unconvinced about how the BOST matter was handled.



“I believe it is in the interest of government and the BOST Management and of course the country if a proper enquiry is instituted” he opined.



He, however described the bribery allegations which were leveled against the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko as “laughable” and one that came to him as a “comedy”.