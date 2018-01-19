Nana Receives Two Envoys

Related Stories Two envoys from Japan and Niger yesterday presented their letters of credence to President Nana Akufo-Addo at separate ceremonies at the Flagstaff House.



They were Tsutomu Himeno from Japan and Alhousseini Ousmane from Niger.



Addressing them at the ceremonial room, President Akufo-Addo reiterated Ghana’s commitment to enhancing the bilateral relations that exist between their respective countries and expressed the hope that those countries would do same to engender mutually beneficial outcomes for all.



He stressed the need for strategic partnerships within the context of a globalised world where interdependence is key to the progress of any nation.



That, he said, was because Ghana would continue to play her defined roles in the comity of nations with regards to making the required contributions to international groupings and assignments.



President Akufo-Addo therefore urged the envoys to feel at home in Ghana, saying it was his hope that their stay in the country would take the relations between Ghana and their respective countries to new levels.



Mr Tsutomu Himenu said the Japanese people were full of admiration for Ghana because it continues to enjoy stable and democratic governance following successful presidential and legislative elections.



“Let me therefore, highlight that Ghana stands as an example on the African continent, something that Slovakia highly values,” he observed.



He also lauded Ghana for the role it is playing in regional security issues, stressing that Japan is aware of the role security and stability play in economic development.



“Your government’s approach to governance with an emphasis on efficiency, transparency, accountability, democratic and civilian oversight, co-ordination and professionalism is exemplary,” he said.



In his remarks, Alhousseini Ousmane was hopeful that his presence in the country would take relations between the two countries to new heights whilst indicating his decision to enhance existing trade relations between Ghana and Niger.