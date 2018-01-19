President Swears In GIPC Board

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday inaugurated a 10-member board for the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) at the Flagstaff House.



The board, chaired by Kwasi Abeasi, includes the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIPC, Yofi Grant; first Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Maxwell Opoku-Afari; acting Director–General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Grace A. Bediako; Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah; Deputy Minister of Finance, Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng; CEO of the Private Enterprise Federation (PEF), Nana Osei-Bonsu; Alex Apau Dadey, Nora Bannerman-Abbott and Dr Cecilia A. Kwofie.



The president urged them to work hard to attract more investment into the country.



Mr Abeasi assured President Akufo-Addo that they would ensure that GIPC achieves its aims. Source: Daily Guide