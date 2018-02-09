Scare At Upper West NADMO Office Over Suspected ‘Juju’

Seidu Sulemana, Upper West NADMO boss Related Stories Staff of the Upper West Regional Office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Wa were on Thursday gripped with fear following the discovery of some items believed to be black magic at the entrance of their office.



They were met with the figure “14” written in black ink on the lower side of the door and an empty snail shell at the entrance of the office.



The workers who embarked on a sit-down strike last week following attacks on the regional NADMO boss, Mr Seidu Sulemana, fear the “discovery” could be a sign of another attack on their office.



The Crime Officer at the Upper West Regional Police Command, Supt. Husein Awinnaba, told Graphic Online in an interview that his outfit has interrogated the night security officers at the regional coordinating council – which houses the NADMO office – as part of general investigations into the matter.



Background



About 30 youth besieged the premises of the Upper West Regional office of NADMO and sought to physically assault the regional boss, Mr Seidu Sulemana, over issues involving his supervision of the electoral processes in the New Patriotic Party’s polling station elections in the Wa East Constituency.



In the process, they assaulted his personal security officer, Mr Osman Seidu, who also reported that the group took GH¢5,000 from him.



Five of the suspects are currently before court after they were arrested last Thursday, while 14 of those who participated in the invasion and assault wrote to apologise for their action.