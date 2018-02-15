Wa Airport To Commence Operations

library image Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that, construction of the Wa airport has been completed and would be made operational very soon to open up the region for trade and investment.



He disclosed this on Wednesday, February 14 in a meeting with some chiefs and queen mothers from the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs.



President Akufo-Addo added that the conversion of the Wa campus of the University for Development Studies into a fully-fledged university was well underway.



The President further informed the delegation that government was also committed to the process of converting the Wa Polytechnic recently named after Dr Hilla Limann into a technical university adding that the necessary infrastructure was being put in place to enable the institution to attain that status.



