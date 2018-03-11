'Pot Belly And Big Buttocks' Among Personnel Is A 'Challenge' To Crime Prevention - Odike

Related Stories Founder and leader of United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addia Odike is encouraging regular exercises among police personnel and others in sister security agencies in the country.



According to him, obesity among officers is making crime prevention difficult stating personnel are unable to chase criminals who may take to their heels after visiting attacks on their victims.



"When I examine the physic of a police officer today, I struggle to believe how that officer can chase and make arrest of a serious armed robber", he contemplated.



"The males have pot belly while the female officers too have big buttocks which they cannot run with it", Mr. Akwasi Addia Odike, 2016 UPP flagbearer observed.



"They eat too much fatty food and that is what is killing most of us today", the business man cum politician in an exclusively interview told Kumasi-based journalist, Kwabena Danso-Dapaah.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has blamed government for the what they describe insecurity in the country following recent robbery attacks on the people.



Some security analyst are also of the view that the police administration is under resource therefore government must equip them to meet criminals terrorizing innocent Ghanaians.