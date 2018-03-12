44 New Districts Ready For Inauguration

Related Stories A TOTAL of 44 newly created municipalities and districts are scheduled to be inaugurated in the coming days.



This was made known by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.



A statement from the ministry showed that 14 of them are in the Ashanti Region, 10 in the Greater Accra, two in the Upper East, two in the Northern, five in the Eastern, seven in the Western, two in the Central and two in the Brong-Ahafo Regions.



The new municipalities and districts, including Pru West with capital at Prang, Berekum West – Jinijini, Atwima Nwabiagya North – Barekese, Ahafo-Ano South-East – Dwinyama Adugyama and Atiwa West – Anyinam, which were carved out of some existing municipalities and districts, would be inaugurated by ministers representing the president on Thursday.



Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, in November 2017, laid before parliament a Legislative Instrument (L. I.) backing the creation of new municipalities and districts.



The move was aimed at ensuring an effective administrative system at te local level and drawing the citizenry closer to government.



At the time, the minister told the lawmakers that some districts had been upgraded to the municipal statuses, depending on the level of development in those areas.