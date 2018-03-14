STC Pays Gov’t $1m

Related Stories Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC) has disclosed that as part of strategies to overhaul the company, more bus terminals are going to be opened across the country to make their services accessible to passengers.



He made this known after he had presented a cheque for $1,000,000 to the government as the second tranche of payment for the 50 buses that were bought for the company in October 2016.



It would be recalled that late last year, Nana Akomea in a similar move, presented a cheque for $700,000 to the Finance Minister. This brings to a total of $1,700,000 so far paid by the company for the buses which were purchased at the cost of $16 million.



In a media interaction, Nana Akomea was optimistic that his outfit could settle its outstanding debt ahead of time.



He said the STC would make payments every six months to the government, adding: “At this pace we would clear our debt before time.”



He said that the company had opened a loading station at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Asafo Market in Kumasi and planned to open others at Madina and in Cape Coast.



He said it would also introduce an electronic ticketing system on its buses by the end of this year.



Nana Akomea indicated that STC was positioned to improve revenue and meet all its obligations to the government and other creditors.



STC has become a very competitive means of transport ever since the Accra-Kumasi route was resuscitated last year.