Related Stories A loyalist of the President and popular serial caller, Kwabena Nyame, has sent strong caution to the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Limited Mr. Alfred Obeng, to be wary of his actions as he is gradually running down the image of the government under the leadership of His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo.



The famous serial caller believes allegations against the MD of BOST were becoming too many, adding that his actions have the tendency to erode the gains of the government in the fight against corruption in the country.



According to the outspoken Serial Caller, it is no sheer coincidence that in the last 10 months BOST has been embroiled in two major corruption allegations.



Kwabena Nyame is warning Mr. Alfred Obeng to mend his ways and refrain from making decisions that appear to ridicule the President and the Government of the NPP or he will be compelled to force him out of office.



"I am warning Mr Alfred Obeng to be careful otherwise some of us will be forced to storm his office and remove him. The scandals are becoming too much" He warned



