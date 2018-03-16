Fraud Alert: Public Cautioned About Fake BabyJet Airlines Job Recruitment

Related Stories It has to come to the attention of the management of Black Star’s Captain Asamoah Gyan that some fraudsters have taken advantage of the Captain’s BabyJet Airlines license to create a logo to defraud the citizens by asking for applications.



According to the management, there is a Facebook account with the name A Plus and on the wall, it has been written “Chaley, this no be joke. The question is, are you still going to sit on social media and waste your time an data to insult people? #Motivation

Credit: Jerry Nartey (Behance)



Then after, it has a picture of an outdoor advert, showing a airplane of a supposed BabyJet Airlines logo at a Bus Stop.



Management of Asamoah Gyan has therefore issue a statement on Social Media and copied Peacefmonline.com telling the public to disregard any advertisement going round with supposed logos of BabyJet Airlines calling for applicants to apply for employment.





Below Is Full Statement of Management Of Asamoah Gyan:



PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT! Please disregard any advertisement going round with supposed logos of BabyJet Airlines calling for applicants to apply for employment. The Company has NOT published our official logo and has not announced any vacancies. The public is hereby informed that it is a fraudulent act by unscrupulous person(s) which should be disregarded.



BabyJet Airlines will officially communicate our next line of action through the appropriate medium at the right time. Thank you @asamoah_gyan3