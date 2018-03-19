Fuel Your Engine Fuel Your Body Promo Launched

Related Stories Collaboration between local companies and international brands has never been easier in Ghana; however, Twellium industrial company producers of rush energy and range of drinks has partnered with Shell Ghana to energize drivers.



The promotion is dubbed “fuel your engine fuel your body promo” – and runs from now till the end of April 2018



Purchase fuel from selected shell stations and get your body energized with rush energy drink.



For every 80gh cedis fuel you buy, you get a free rush energy drink - customers will also get to enjoy 10% discount on all Twellium products from any shell outlets across the nation.