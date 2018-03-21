Dapchi Girls: We Entered The Vehicles Peacefully

Related Stories We have just received a transcript of a phone conversation between one of the freed Dapchi schoolgirls and a relative.



It paints a picture of the ordeal the 110 schoolgirls, who were kidnapped last month by Boko Haram militants, underwent.



The girls reveals the militants were holding them in an "enclosed" place which was so hidden "even a plane could not see us".



She says five girls died on the day they were kidnapped as they were put in overcrowded vehicles after " they were sat on".



But when asked if the militants had done anything bad to them in the intervening weeks, she answers "by God they didn’t do anything to us".



She suggests they were relatively well-treated by their captors:



Male relative: Were they giving you good food?



Girl:They were giving us. We were the ones cooking the food.



Male relative: You were the ones cooking the food yourselves?



Girl: Yes, by God.



She also tells how they were treated leading up to their release early on Wednesday:



Girl:We entered vehicle peacefully when we were coming back.



Male relative: All of you entered vehicles peacefully, when you were coming back?



Girl:Yes.



The schoolgirls reportedly arrived at the town in several vehicles.



At the time of the call, the girl said she was being taken to hospital.