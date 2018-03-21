DRC ‘Fires 200 Fake Magistrates’

Justice Minister Alexis Thambwe Mwamba is leading an inquiry into fake magistrates in the country Related Stories The Democratic Republic of Congo has discovered that more than 200 magistrates have been working under false qualifications, News 24 reports.



A commission of inquiry that was established last October investigated more than 3,000 magistrates and found that more than 200 should not be working.



Speaking to reporters, the Justice Minister Alexis Thambwe Mwamba said that some of the magistrates had been arrested while others had disappeared.



Human rights groups have frequently criticised the country's justice system as corrupt while Mr Mwamba said last year that it was "infected by several ills". Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.