Tamale Police Grab 13 Stolen Cars

library image Related Stories Information reaching Daily Guide indicates that the Northern Regional Police Command has impounded 13 vehicles suspected to have been stolen from their owners at gunpoint in Accra.



The Regional Police Command, with the help of personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) from Accra, impounded the vehicles in Tamale on Wednesday and Thursday.



DAILY GUIDE gathered that the vehicles were impounded at various places and shops of some car dealers in the metropolis.



The car dealers and their accomplices were subsequently arrested by the police.



The Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Patrick Sarpong, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the said vehicles were stolen in Accra and sold to some individuals in Tamale.



According to him, the National Police Headquarters informed his outfit about the stolen vehicles that were being used in Tamale, adding that some CID personnel were sent to Tamale to help impound the vehicles.



DCOP Patrick Sarpong disclosed that persons arrested in connection with the said vehicles would be transferred to Accra for further investigations.



“The general public must avoid purchasing vehicles from suspicious dealers in the region.”



The Northern Regional Police Command intends to reduce crime in the region as part of ‘Operation Calm Lives.’



The police have intensified patrol in the Northern Region to effectively combat crime.



