Uganda Suspends 23 Radio Stations For 'Promoting Witchcraft'

The Uganda Communications Commission has suspended 23 radio stations for advertising and promoting witchcraft, news site the East African reports.



Describing the stations as lacking "minimum broadcasting standards," the commission said they had ignored a public notice from 2014 warning broadcasters against promoting witchcraft.



It further added that the stations had enabled fraudulent behaviour by hosting alleged healers on the show.



Pamela Ankunda, a spokesperson for the commission, told the East African that the stations will be allowed back on air if they agree to comply with broadcasting standards.



According to the news site, Uganda has around 270 radio stations and competition for advertising is fierce.



According to the news site, Uganda has around 270 radio stations and competition for advertising is fierce.

Some Ugandan stations have accepted adverts from herbalists and people who sell charms, prompting the witchcraft allegations. Source: BBC