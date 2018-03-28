Mozambique Priest Arrested For Trying To Raise Man From Dead

Related Stories Police have arrested a priest in central Mozambique after he tried to bring a dead man back to life without success.



The priest claimed the Holy Spirit had told him to travel to the Chimoio provincial hospital, in the province of Manica, in order to attempt the miracle.



Confident of his abilities, he convinced hospital authorities to let him give it a go.



However, after two days of praying, his congregant had failed to rise from the dead.



It did not surprise the man's family.



The man's sister - who did not want to be named - told reporters:



The priest prayed and prayed again in the morgue. He shook the head of my deceased brother as he prayed. But no part of my brother’s dead body was moving. At turns, the priest shouted: 'wake-up, wake-up, son of God!'



We did not believe the priest’s intention would yield any positive effect. This is because he has not, at anytime, proven to us his ability to make any dead person resuscitate."



The priest has since been arrested, accused of disrespecting the dead.