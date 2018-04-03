Adakabre Is VIP General Manager

Adakabre Related Stories Ernest Frimpong Manso aka Adakabre, has been appointed General Manager of Public Transport giant, VIP JEOUN Transport Company Limited. Adakabre brings on board strategy, technology and wealth creation as VIP works towards rapid growth in the second decade of its operation with over 500 buses plying various routes across the country and beyond.



At the core of his tenure will be passenger safety, driver welfare and discipline. The experienced broadcaster, who until his appointment hosted the afternoon programme, ‘ME MAN NTI,’ on NEAT FM – an Accra-based radio station – has since assumed work at the VIP.







Source: Daily Guide