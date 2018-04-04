Mr. Effah Hills Calls On Ghanaians To Use What They Have To Achieve Greater Things

Related Stories Ghanaian Business mogul, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Of Kanshipp Gh. Ltd. Mr. Seth Effah Hills, who also doubles as a motivational speaker has pleaded with Ghanaians to use what they have to achieve better things in life.



Delivering a sermon at Bettle Prayer Ministry at Kwabenya a suburb of Accra, on a Topic “What Do You have In Your Hands” asked the people of Ghana and Christians to be conscious of their God given talent to able to walk in their vision.

“There is soo much one can achieve if we can only rely on God and walk as Jesus did.”



Speaking to peacefmonline.com, he said “What you have in your hands determines your level of achievement in life. If God gives you vision He makes a provision. Until you are able to identify your destiny you will die a waste", he stressed.



Again he emphasised that the life and ministry of Jesus Christ for every Christian is to imitate Him as every leader must lead a good example for others to follow.



“Jesus came down to level of a servant by washing the feet of his disciples. As a leader He set a good example for us to follow", he reiterated.



“ Jesus Christ has die, risen and has taken upon Himself our entire burden so we must get rid of every sin that easily entangle us and must set ourselves apart for the things of God”, he said.



Talking about some attitude and behaviors of Christian, he emphatically mentioned four main demons that normally confront Christian, which include; Laziness, procrastination, blames game and gossip which have become dent on believers and must be stopped as Christ has die and risen for us.



“Today is the day Christ has risen for us. It means Christ has change his identity and address for us and that we has from the old and has become new so we must get rid of the four demons which include Laziness, Procrastination, Blaming others for their failure and Gossip which add nothing to our God given talents.”



He urged every Ghanaian to live an exemplary life as Christ Ambassadors.