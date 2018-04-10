"Somebody Must Go To Jail" - Sefa Kayi

Related Stories Host of Peace FM's Flagship programme 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi has waded into discourse regarding deportation of journalists from Australia.



About 50 Ghanaian journalists said to be part of the country's delegation to cover the Commonwealth Games were deported by Australian authorities.



The authorities were not convinced by the reasons given by those journalists for travelling to Australia.



Speaking as a host of the 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kwami Sefa Kayi called on the security services to take up the matter and launch thorough investigations into the issue.



Without mincing words, he stated emphatically that "somebody must go to jail in this country. It’s about time".



He wondered why no punishment should be meted out to any individual whose negligence led to the deportation of the "so-called" media practitioners saying "because we continue doing even worse things, so it will continue”.



The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has also “distanced itself” from reports.



President of the Association, Affail Monney noted in a statement, that the Association knows none of the said media persons.



The GJA therefore, called on the “Foreign Affairs Ministry, the police and other relevant institutions to thoroughly investigate the matter in order to establish the true identity of the deportees for the purposes of redeeming the image of Ghana and Ghanaian journalists.”