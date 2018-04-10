Ken Ofori-Atta Leads Non-Deal Roadshow To Japan

Related Stories The Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta, is leading a delegation to Japan on a Non-Deal Investor Roadshow which is expected to boost bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.



In a press statement from the Finance Ministry and copied to thebftonline.com, the five-day Non-Deal Road Show, begins from today April 9 to 14, is part of the government of Ghana’s resolve to make the country a financial hub of West Africa and to diversify the sources of funds for Ghanaian bonds.



This comes at a time that, Ghana has given the strongest indication yet, of a possible issuance of Samurai and Green bonds in the near future.



Ghana’s delegation which includes the Minister for Roads and Highways, Deputy Ministers for Trade, Information and Health, as well as the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana are also expected to highlight investment opportunities in the financial and services sector, health, transport infrastructure, especially railway, real estate, agri-business, manufacturing, and industry.



While in Japan, the delegations will also meet with the Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Taro Aso, during which they will apprise the Deputy Prime Minister about Ghana’s recent macroeconomic development and achievement and the poise for economic transformation.



Commenting on the trip the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said, “I particularly look forward to this meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, in which we would reiterate our aspirations towards a Ghana beyond Aid which in the medium term needs a critical mass of international support to achieve the aspired transformation.”



As part of the roadshow, Finance Minister and the Deputy Governor of BOG will hold strategic meetings with portfolio and asset managers where they hope to whip up appetite for Ghanaian instruments which is aimed at broadening and expanding the investor base of Ghana’s bonds.



There is also a planned business seminar during which the Finance Minister and Officials of GIPC are expected to pitch to investors and officials of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the organisers of the seminar, Ghana’s business friendly environment, which is welcoming to all.



JETRO, is a Japan government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO’s core focus in recent times has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms maximize their global export potential.



Sector Ministers in Japan will also meet key government officials and the related businesses from the private sector to outline and explore possible areas of investment and cooperation in road and rail development, health and trade.



Other critical engagements include; a meeting with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation as well as with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs and officials of JICA to conclude the Ghana Japan Bilateral Investment Treaty.



There will be trade mission, made up of private sector group from Ghana, organized by the GIPC to also explore business opportunities in the Japanese Market.



Recently, a delegation led by the Finance Minister undertook a similar visit to Singapore and Hong Kong in February resulting in a high interest of fund and asset managers in Ghanaian bonds as well as new business opportunities between investors from both countries.