T.R.F.C.I Donates Food Stuffs, Toiletries To Royal Seed Orphanage Home

Related Stories Founder and leader of The Redeemed Faith Chapel International (T.R.F.C.I), Apostle John K. K. Siaw on Easter Monday donated some food stuffs and toiletries worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Royal Seed Orphanage Home at Kasoa-Papaase No.1 in the Central Region.



According to the General Overseer of The Redeemed Faith Chapel International, the gesture done to the orphanage is in fulfilment of the character of Jesus Christ as He instructs all Christians to help and support the needy, widows, orphans and the vulnerable in society.



Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, Apostle John K. K. Siaw posited that God gave Jesus Christ up to fulfil a purpose and so also Christians have a purposed-driven life on earth to render assistance to the needy and the vulnerable in the society.



Apostle John K.K. Siaw reiterated that the donation was made based on God’s instruction to him from the latter part of last year to begin to support and offer helps to the less-privileged people, the needy, widow and the vulnerable in the society.



“God laid it upon my heart latter part of last year to start making contributions to the less-privileges, widows and the vulnerable in the society and so as God instructed me to do, the time to deliver those items was on Easter Monday”, he averred.



He stressed that this gesture of the church henceforth, is added to the calendar of the church and as such will not be nine day wonder as plans are advanced to give out the bus of the church to the same orphanage to meet their demand for a bus to carry the kids to school.



“This is not going to be a nine day wonder and I am looking forward to give out the church’s bus to the same orphanage on my birthday in June. This will help them to have easy movement to their school as we have learnt that their bus has been auctioned due to inability to pay the duties on the bus”, he emphasized.



He added that “education is the key and as the report indicates, we have to donate the bus so that the children can have full concentration on their studies”.



“We are in to do more for the society and even in the church; we are helping the widows, paying school fees and training many youths in skilled businesses. So we are still doing it and we are on course”, he stressed.



The General Overseer however climaxed the Easter Monday after the donation with funfair at the church premise as he prepared food to feed the entire church to end the Easter festivity and to demonstrate the love of Christ to mankind.