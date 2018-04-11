Akufo-Addo Decorates Outgoing Chinese Ambassador

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has decorated the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Sun Boahong with the Member of order of the star of Ghana honorary division.



This is in recognition for her outstanding contribution to the socio-economic development of Ghana.



A citation read by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayokor Botchway said under her tenure, trade relations between Ghana and China increased from from 5.6 billion dollars to 6.6 billion.



At a farewell lunch at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo asked her to continue to be an advocate for Ghana as she ends her duty tour in Ghana.



Madam Sun Baohong begun her duty in Ghana in 2014 after similar stint in South Africa.



During her four year stay in Ghana, there had been tremendous achievement in bilateral relations between the two countries and high level exchanges.



China remains Ghana’s largest trading partner and main source of foreign investment. China's registered investment projects in Ghana has risen from 691 to 790 during her tenure.



Madam Sun Baohong said China will support government in the implementation of its flagship programmes such as one district one factory policy.



President Akufo-Addo was grateful to China for the continuous support to the economy.



Madam Baohong officially invited the President to the China Africa Cooperation Forum this September.