Related Stories Click here for attached document >>



Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan research network that conducts public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, economic conditions, and related issues in countries across Africa.



In a survey by the research network, several Ghanaians do not see the condition of the country to be fairly good.



Out of the respondents, 28% of the total population described the economy as "very bad" whereas 26% think it is "fairly bad".



In terms of living conditions, the survey indicated that about 27% of the respondents stressed that their living conditions are in a very bad state, and this could be as a result of the bad economy under the Akufo-Addo regime.



Nonetheless, many Ghanaians asserted to Afrobarometer that they would vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) "if Presidential elections were held tomorrow".



The figures given were 49% of the respondents pledging their support for the NPP as against 22% for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The present economic state of the Akufo-Addo administration has been classified to be very bad, according to a survey by Afrobarometer.Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan research network that conducts public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, economic conditions, and related issues in countries across Africa.In a survey by the research network, several Ghanaians do not see the condition of the country to be fairly good.Out of the respondents, 28% of the total population described the economy as "very bad" whereas 26% think it is "fairly bad".In terms of living conditions, the survey indicated that about 27% of the respondents stressed that their living conditions are in a very bad state, and this could be as a result of the bad economy under the Akufo-Addo regime.Nonetheless, many Ghanaians asserted to Afrobarometer that they would vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) "if Presidential elections were held tomorrow". Source: Ameyaw Adu Gyamfi/Peacefmonline.com/Ghana Comments ( 14 ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.