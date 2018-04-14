Thousands Gather For Winnie Mandela's Funeral

|
Crowds have gathered in South Africa for the funeral of the anti-apartheid campaigner, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Thousands of mourners have crowded into a stadium in Soweto, near Johannesburg, where the campaigner is being given a high-level send-off.
Her casket was draped in the national flag, and her granddaughter Swati Dlamini Mandela read the eulogy.
Mrs Madikizela-Mandela, former wife of Nelson Mandela, died earlier this month at the age of 81.
A controversial figure, Mrs Madikizela-Mandela was lauded for her role in the anti-apartheid struggle.
But she later shunned by the political elite for endorsing punishment killings for government informers.
Mrs Madikizela-Mandela was a social worker when she met her future husband, then a prominent anti-apartheid campaigner, in the 1950s.
They were married for a total of 38 years. For almost three decades of that time, they were separated by Mr Mandela's long imprisonment. They had two daughters together.
|Source: BBC
