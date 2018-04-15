Ban To Be Lifted Soon On 'Galamsey' - Deputy Minister

|
Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has asked for patience amongst small-scale miners, as the process to streamline operations of the small-scale mining sector is at its conclusion stage.
Lawyer Barbara was speaking to the press at her residence in Huni-Valley after donating ten wheel chairs and twenty white canes to the Physically Challenged Association at a dinner she organised for widows in and around Aboso.
"I thank the small-scale miners for exercising patience over the last one year, what I can assure them is that we are in the last stages of the processes, we need just a little more patience", she stated.
"We have trained both small-scale miners and galamseyers and have also sent people to China for training on Natural Resources Management", she revealed.
"We are left with the auditing of sites of small-scale companies to go", she assured.
She added, "Drones and Navy Officers will also be monitoring our water bodies to make sure nobody works on the water bodies".
Lawyer Oteng-Gyasi added that the MMIP will soon be launched by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.
"We have a few moments to cross the finish line, the race will soon end and when we are able to endure, we are going to be crowned but if we don't exercise a little more patience,our long wait would be in vain", she added.
Over 300 widows dined with the Member of Parliament with each widow receiving a half piece of cloth.
|Source: Ghanaweb.com/Daniel Kaku
