Related Stories Peace FM, Neat FM, UTV, Okay FM, Peacefmonline.com, Bestpoint Savings and Loans, Best Assurance company ltd, Special Investment, Neat Fufu are all teams competing at this year's fun games in the ongoing Despite/Special group fun games at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Watch below teams of the various companies:















Source: Ameyaw Adu Gyamfi/Peacefmonline.com/Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.